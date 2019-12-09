Lyndonville to discuss flood regulations due to petition

The town of Lyndonville is planning a public hearing after a local business owner submitted a petition to repeal the town's current flood zone regulations, which some feel are hindering commercial development in the community.

The petition was submitted by property owner and town businessman Joe Buzzi, who would like to build a mini-mart and gas station at a location that has been the site of occasional flooding. He feels the current regulations are hindering his plans.

The Planning Commission is planning to do a report about the bylaw before its next meeting and review national flood insurance requirements.

