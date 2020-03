Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was ambushed and shot outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian Monday morning.

Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack said Smith was shot when he was getting out of his truck to go inside the courthouse.

The shooter has not been apprehended.

A police spokesperson said Judge Smith, who represents the 12th chancery district, is in critical condition.

