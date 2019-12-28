MLB says it is committed to protecting minor league teams

Major League Baseball says it is committed to protecting minor league teams and doesn't intend to eliminate any. The organization's statement Saturday came after U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned of possible congressional action if MLB followed through on minor league contraction plans. MLB blamed minor league owners for refusing to bear part of the cost of improving facilities, working conditions and pay. Blumenthal had urged MLB to save the minor league Norwich Sea Unicorns in Connecticut. The Connecticut Democrat said that if MLB “turns its back” on communities like Norwich, Congress “must look at appropriate remedies, including removing Major League Baseball's anti-trust exemption.”

