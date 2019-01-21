MLK celebrations held throughout region

People gathered in Montpelier and Plattsburgh among other locations Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dozens gathered at the Universalist Unitarian Church for a discussion about the late civil rights icon. The event was organized by Americorps, a national service organization, and included small group discussions on economic justice and how best to achieve it.

The Rev. Joan Javier-Duval was one of the speakers. She says if alive today, Dr. King would be speaking out about income inequality, student debt and other economic challenges.

"We honor his legacy by gathering in community and dedicating our time together over the next couple hours to focus on issues that he would have been focusing on if he were alive today," Rev. Javier-Duval said.

The discussion followed a weekly luncheon at the church that is open to the public.

Pews were also packed at the Newman Center in Plattsburgh for its annual MLK Celebration.

And it was full of soul -- from gospel music to passionate speeches. State and local leaders spoke and the congregation sang music, threading a common theme of unity.

"Today we reflect upon Dr. King's dream and work towards a more perfect union. No doubt those in attendance here today are inspired by his example, that is why we are here. It was his unwavering commitment to justice that took on a divided nation," said Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh's Town Supervisor.

Every year the church and the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee give away $500 scholarships for students heading to college. One essay winner, Bryanna Brown, shared her story.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Sherwood Smith, Director of the Center for Cultural Pluralism at the University of Vermont, to discuss events on campus to remember Dr. King and his legacy.