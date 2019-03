We now know how much taxpayers paid Mario Macias while he was on administrative leave.

Macias was the head of guidance at Burlington High School.

Last September, he was put on paid administrative leave during an investigation into his conduct. The state revoked his license in February, finding him incompetent and hostile. Then, earlier this week, the district fired Macias.

Friday, we learned that between September and this week, Macias was paid $46,000.