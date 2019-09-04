Mac's Market to close in Whitefield

A northern New Hampshire town is concerned about the pending loss of its grocery store.

The Caledonian-Record reports a "store closing sale" at Mac's Market in Whitefield started Wednesday. It's not clear when it will close.

There's a Family Dollar store in town that offers some food items. The closest full-service groceries are in Lancaster and Littleton, both over 10 miles away.

Whitefield Selectman John Tholl said it's going to be more difficult for people who don't drive or have limited availability for transportation to pick up food.

Store management referred inquiries to Rutland, Vermont-based Sherman V. Allen Inc., which owns the Mac's Market chain. It has a half-dozen stores in New Hampshire, Vermont and New York and about a dozen convenience stores. A message was left with the company Wednesday.

