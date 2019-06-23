Made In Vermont: The Movie

Vermont has been the backdrop for many films, but now one group of actors is putting Vermont in spotlight. The actors are from Vermont, it was written and shot throughout Vermont and of course the title of the film is Made in Vermont. You know Scott Fleishman, had to check this out.

Since May of 2013, they've been shooting a movie aptly titled Made in Vermont.

J. Reid said, "I've started a very small thing and it's taken on a life of its own."

The movie is about Vermonters making a move about Vermont, all the while, someone is making a movie about them.

"The plot is mine, but the words are everybody else's. The writing of the play itself is really a wonderful collaboration with people," said Roger Strauss.

Lonnie Poland said, "My mission, and I think the team shares it, is to build community."

And the community has been very supportive of this zero budget venture, allowing the cast and crew to film in various locations throughout the state. From the Burlington DMV, to an old Jail in Chester, to these scenes at Backstage in Essex.

"The people who provided the locations, who volunteered the food or whatever, we're all Vermont and I guess that's our focus," said Reid.

The bar scenes here in Essex happen towards the start of the movie when we're still getting to know the characters.

Poland said, "Vinny and Maggie are announcing their engagement. So, we had a group toast."

"May the success in love be mirrored by the success of our film!" Reid continued, "I think I'm supposed to be the voice of reason, maybe a little bit cynical."

Strauss said, "My character is the kind of the dark energy character. I could care less about the movie, I just want to do it to see if I can get her interested in me again."

There's one character you may recognize.

Poland complimented Scott when she said, " I think you rocked the bartender role, Scott. There's a lot of talent here, just so thrilled to always watch people just show their stuff."

Strauss said, "Vermont is known for getting together and doing lots of things in community. I think all of us are acting like good Vermonters."

When it comes to showing these people's passion and love for the state, there's no acting needed. Scott Fleishman, Channel 3 news, not made in Hollywood, made in Vermont.