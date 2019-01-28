Made in Vermont: Vermont Gelato Company

Jessica Kull's family runs the Vermont Country Deli in Brattleboro. One of the items they've stocked over the years is gelato from the Vermont Gelato Company. She and her husband loved it so much, they bought the company and are adding their own organic touch to this traditional Made in Vermont desert.

When Michael and Jessica Kull took over the Vermont Gelato Company a few months ago, they wanted to keep the integrity of the business, but at the same time add their own flavor.

"My wife and I are very health conscious with our two kids and it's just important to what we put into our bodies," Michael said.

They make several organic gelatos, including one with fresh ginger.

"Those people that are seeking out something that's super-powerful, it's there. They're going to get that satisfaction," Jessica said.

Spices like the ginger are locally sourced. Michael makes sauces from scratch in the company kitchen.

"It is a desert but we want to make sure it's going to be the best quality and the best ingredients that we can give you," Michael said.

The classic gelatos are also available. Worker Jessica Mann says on a busy day, she can pack about 500 pints.

"We all have fun coming up with new flavors and it's always awesome to have someone come up to us and be like, 'I love your vanilla. I love this,'" Mann said.

The Kulls recently purchased a freezer, which goes in the back of their truck. It will allow them to make deliveries from northern Massachusetts to the Northeast Kingdom, with the goal to make stops at stores throughout New England.

"Two hours takes you so many places here, so we really want to take advantage of that and bring our product to these places where Vermont really hold a special place to those customers," Jessica Kull said.

Currently, the Vermont Gelato Company can be found in 22 retail locations and eight restaurants throughout the region. They sell pints and minis ranging from $5.99 to $9.99.

"This is a good opportunity for our family and our community here," Michael said. "The previous owner did a good job of building it to what it is. My wife and I and Jess as well, are ready to take it to the next step."

A venture as bold as the flavors of their sweet treats.