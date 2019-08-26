Made in Vermont at the Champlain Valley Fair

There are Made in Vermont items for all tastes at the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction.

"It's pretty nice to try local stuff," said Ray Hartson of Milton.

This is the first time the Smugglers' Notch Distillery has been at the fair. In fact, it's the first distillery to have ever have a display.

"We're all really excited," said Caitlin Gagner of Smugglers' Notch Distillery. "It's been good so far. A lot of people know Smugglers' Notch mountain, they kind of get drawn in that way and they're excited to try our products."

Some vendors stick around year after year. That includes Vermont Bentwood Handcraft. It's been five years and counting.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: What percentage of your business you attribute to the fair?

Robin Perreault/Vermont Bentwood Handcraft: A lot, really, when I start thinking about it. It's just such an incredible opportunity to meet so many people, get the word out there and just everybody kind of helps spread the word.

And you could say Vermont Thinstone has had some solid business here.

Scott Fleishman: Do you think it's worth the money you spent for the booth for the business that you're going to get?

Ron Kingsbury/Vermont Thinstone: Yes, yes. We generated probably about seven to eight times what we paid for what we made in sales.