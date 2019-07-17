Magazine names DHMC president among most influential clinical executives

The president of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was recently named one of the "50 Most Influential Clinical Executives" by Modern Healthcare magazine.

Dr. Joanne Conroy's work to improve finances, to push for more women in leadership and to expand operations were some reasons named.

Conroy said she's honored for the recognition because DHMC is an anchor in the community.

"We do more than deliver care. We are worried about housing, we are worried about transportation, we are worried about employment. We are worried about things with the community, not just concerning ourselves with what goes on within the walls of the institution," Conroy said.

Others on the Most Influential Clinical Executives list include the chief medical officer for Medicaid and Medicare and the United States surgeon general.