Magic Hat leaving Vermont for New York

The Magic Hat Brewery is leaving South Burlington.

It's shifting production to a brewery in Rochester, New York, that's owned by the same parent company.

Magic Hat was established in 1994 and helped launch Vermont as a beer destination.

It has agreed to sell its brewing equipment and transfer its lease to Zero Gravity Brewing.

Magic Hat currently employs 43 people in South Burlington and says employees in the brewing and operations departments will be considered for open positions with Zero Gravity, and all employees leaving the company will get severance pay.