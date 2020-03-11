Magnitude 3.1 quake rattles upstate NY city of Glens Falls

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake has struck an area near the upstate New York city of Glens Falls.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 6:43 a.m. and was centered on a spot just southwest of the village of South Glens Falls.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that the quake was strong enough to noticeably shake houses throughout the region.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

