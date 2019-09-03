Maid of honor wears T. rex costume to sister’s wedding and she was OK with it

Before Deanna Adams got married last month in Nebraska, she made a brave decision to let her bridesmaids choose their own outfits.

Her sister and maid of honor Christina Meador took an unconventional route wore an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume. (Source: Jessika Greene/Facebook)

Her sister and maid of honor Christina Meador took an unconventional route and wore an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

“When you're maid of honor and told you can wear anything you choose,” Meador said in the caption to the Facebook photo showing her as the T. rex holding the bride’s bouquet at the August 10 wedding. “I regret nothing.”

The menacing figure was hardly a surprise to the bride. Adams posted a screenshot of a conversation between her and her sister ahead of the wedding.

“I think I found my bridesmaid’s outfit,” Meador said. “I get to choose for myself, right?”

“Yup,” Adams responded.

Meador then shared a picture of the T. rex costume.

“LMFAO,” Adams replied. “Yas.”

A video and photo of the ceremony have become internet sensations, racking up tens of thousands of views.

For Adams, the wedding was a social media success of prehistoric proportions.

Thanks, sis.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.