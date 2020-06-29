Main Street in Putney to be closed for construction

Main Street in a Vermont town is going to be closed for construction during two weeks in July.

Work has already begun on the Route 5 bridge over Sacketts Brook in Putney, but starting July 6, the road will be closed to remove the bridge's concrete deck in preparation for installing a new one. During the two weeks of closure, drivers will be asked to use Interstate 91 to get around the closure.

But some residents are concerned motorists might use Sand Hill Road instead.

