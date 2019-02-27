Maine man dies from injuries in snowmobile accident

Maine officials say a snowmobile operator whose machine crashed through ice on Valentine's Day has died.

Wardens say 59-year-old James Reagan, of Berwick, died over the weekend at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

They say Reagan and his passenger managed to get out of the icy water of the Salmon River but that Reagan became unresponsive on the shore. Officials believe he suffered a medical event.

Wardens say Reagan's death marks the eighth snowmobile-related fatality this season.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

