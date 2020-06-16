Maine sees increase in Vermont and New Hampshire travelers

After guidelines have started to loosen for Northeast travel, Maine is seeing an uptick in New Hampshire and Vermont residents.

"The phone starts ringing. We just got the news and then everybody from Vermont and New Hampshire was calling and saying - yeah we can come and we don't have to quarantine," said Elaine Talvi, the owner of Sea-Vu campground.

Campground managers in Maine says they're seeing only a slight bump in guests from New Hampshire and Vermont, but most of their customers usually come from Massachusetts and Canada.

They're still operating at 25 percent capacity and business is touch and go.

Some are just hoping to break even this year.