Maine utility regulators approve 145-mile transmission line

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has given its approval to a 145-mile transmission line that would serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower into New England.

The $1 billion project cleared a major hurdle with the 3-0 vote Thursday. But further regulatory approvals are necessary before the project becomes a reality.

Central Maine Power's New England Clean Energy Connect would allow 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach consumers in Massachusetts to meet that state's green energy goals.

The PUC concluded there are substantial benefits for Maine, including reduced carbon pollution, lower electric rates and enhanced infrastructure reliability, along with $258 million in incentives.

Critics say the project would destroy unspoiled wilderness without guarantees of environmental benefits. They also say it would snuff out homegrown green energy projects.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)