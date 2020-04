Stay-at-home orders continue and now many people are feeling the economic pinch of COVID-19.

Now more than ever, doctors are worried about the mental health of Vermonters.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Dr. David Rettew, a child psychiatrist at the UVM Medical Center and Vermont Department of Mental Health, to learn more about the current landscape and what we can expect in the coming months. Watch the video for the full interview.