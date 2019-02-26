Major retailers eye Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh may see some new stores popping up soon.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says five national retailers are looking to set up shop there.

One is Kohl's. Cashman says it's looking to buy space at the Champlain Centre and the mall already has demolition plans to fit the store.

The town doesn't know yet how many jobs the store could bring but Cashman says one reason Kohl's is looking into Plattsburgh is because of the international foot traffic.

"What's interesting is during the winter months, a lot of people think it must be quiet at town hall. Well, no it's actually some of our more active months, meaning people are gearing up and looking at possible new construction or they are looking at remodeling. We are in contact with a lot of folks on a regular basis," Cashman said.

Cashman couldn't comment on the other retailers looking into the area but said he hopes to make an announcement in the next few months.