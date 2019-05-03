Majority of millennials relying on parents to stay afloat

Nearly three-quarters of all millennials receive financial help from their parents. Hilary Lane has more on how kids are relying on their parents to stay afloat.

Adam Willard, a 24-year-old actor in new york, says he is drowning in debt and is having a tough time making ends meet. He has been relying on his parents for financial help.

"Still trying to deal with student loans even after the fact and you are now living on your own and I think my generation has a difficult time with that," Willard said.

A new survey from Merrill Lynch found 70 percent of adults ages 18 to 34 received financial help from their parents last year. Student loan debt is one of the biggest reasons -- on average, $28,000 dollars per student.

"Parents spend about $500 billion on their adult children and we call that the "family bank." And from our study we can tell that the family bank is open and it's not closing anytime soon," said Surya Kolluri with Merrill Lynch.

The survey also found almost 60 percent of millenials say they can't afford their lifestyles without their parents' help. And women become financially independent faster than men the same age.

"What should my career be? What are the steps I need to be taking to grow my career tends to be more with females in this generation. With males it is enjoy the moment," Kolluri said.

Four in five millenials don't feel guilty, but rather thankful for their parents' help, according to the survey. It also found more millennials are making early withdrawals from their retirement accounts to pay the bills.

"I am very grateful for their support -- that they are able to help me and have that kick and that start," Willard said.

He says that help is allowing him to focus on his career, so he can eventually become financially independent.

