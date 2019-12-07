Make-A-Wish families get special visit with Santa

The University Mall hosted dozens of kids for a special visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday. Make-A-Wish Vermont hosted the free event with the help of Target and Hannaford.

"We're really excited to come and have a fun breakfast and to meet Santa," said Chris Rocheleau.

Rocheleau and his son Alex enjoyed a free breakfast, and got to make ornaments with Mrs. Claus.

"Santa ones, snowmen ones, and gingerbread ones," she said. "We enjoy the children, all children, its just fun being around them."

The Wish families also got to take a picture with Santa, before the North Pole opened up at the University Mall.

