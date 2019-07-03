Make-A-Wish family losses home in fire

"I've only seen two pictures, one when it was up in flames, and one picture of what was left of the house, which is nothing," said homeowner and father of six Ken Backus.

The dream vacation turned into a nightmare. The family of eight were on a vacation for their daughter, ending abruptly when they heard their house was destroyed early Tuesday morning.

"It's a total loss, there's nothing left," Backus said.

Ken says the entire family is devastated, especially his daughter who was granted the vacation through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Officials say the home is destroyed, and police estimate the damage at $100,000.

"My youngest daughter that’s 11, she has Spina Bifida," Backus said. "Her wish was to go to Hawaii and see all the exotic animals, and the fish."

Backus says losing their house is hard enough, but they also lost pets and one dog is missing.

The family is making their way back to Vermont, dreading the moment they stand before what used to be their home.

Police say the fire might have started from an electrical issue, but urge Vermonters to call in if they have any tips to 1-800-ARSON.

Police offer a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.