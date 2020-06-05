Make-A-Wish foundation grants wish for 7-year-old

On Thursday, one little girl had her dreams come true. The Make-A-Wish foundation helped her dream to own a farm come true, and it took months to set up. James Hathaway, Executive Director of Make-A-Wish Vermont, says they wanted to throw a little extra surprise into the wish announcement.

"We're having a Wish parade for Wish Kid Aynsly," Hathaway said. "We're all going to gather at the fire department, a whole bunch of us, and have a parade right down in front of her house."

Aynsly was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at a young age; despite that, her parents say she's always been strong and happy, but maybe a little shy.

Her Wish Granters knew from the beginning Aynsly wish needed to become a reality, but they hit a nationwide roadblock. Wish granters said that this event was multiple months in the making because it was postponed due to the pandemic. Wish Granter Pam Clark says that once they were able to ensure that a miniature barn could be made and delivered, as well as two sheep and two goats, they knew it was time to tell Aynsly.

"When the pandemic started we were unsure how it was going to roll out, how we could continue to grant the wish," she said, "So we've been working for months on this, but we think it's going to be perfect."

Aynsly's parents say that the gift was amazing, but the parade made it even better.

"It was amazing," her father Brian Audet said. "That many people showed up, and really got into it, and I think it means a lot to Aynsly."

The barn and animals won't arrive until July because of the pandemic but the Audet's are hoping the virus will be gone by then, or that at least a few state guidelines will be lifted.

"We're hoping that the quarantine lifts a little bit so we can have some family members over to celebrate," said Wanda Audet, Aynsly's mother, "maybe have a little party with everyone here."