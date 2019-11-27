Making sure Burlington's homeless have winter footwear

A Burlington homeless shelter is again stepping up to help those in need keep their feet warm and dry this winter.

This is the 12th year COTS has hosted the Hearts to Soles event, where homeless people can meet with a doctor for a full foot exam. Then they get boots and socks fitted to them, an essential for the winter months.

Those at the event said they were grateful for the opportunity.

"I actually have a good pair of winter boots. I do work, I do have a job, but I don't make enough money for the essentials that I need, so this actually helps out a lot," said Tanya Aube, a guest.

"Get brand new, really sturdy, warm socks and shoes and shoes for walking in the wintertime, which is critical, that is a life or death. It is heath care. So this is a really great opportunity and the fact that it falls the day before Thanksgiving is always such a moving event for me and the staff and guests because it's just a reminder to be thankful," said Becky Holt of COTS.

The foundation Hearts to Soles ships the Red Wing boots to the shelter for the event. COTS sees about 100 guests get new shoes.