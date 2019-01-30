Making sure your home is safe from dangerous radon gas

January is National Radon Action Month. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas made up of radioactive particles that can get into your house from the ground. Over time, it damages your lungs.

The Vermont Health Department estimates 50 Vermonters die each year from radon-related lung cancer. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke to a Central Vermont woman whose mother was one of those victims and who is now on a mission to let others know about the dangers before it's too late.

"It actually was a camp when we first moved there," Kathy Robinson said.

Robinson was raised in Calais. As she and her five siblings grew, so did the family home. It was clean, country living-- or so they thought.

"About four years ago, my mom was diagnosed with non-small-cell carcinoma lung cancer and passed a couple of years after that. And it was during her diagnosis and treatment that we tested the home for radon. And we did and found that it was off the charts in the basement and very high in the living room," Robinson said.

Robinson spent about 15 years living in that home. Her room was in the basement.

"At one point, the levels of radon and the damage it was doing was the equivalent to smoking two packs of cigarettes a day," she said.

Now, she and her siblings are worried about their health.

"What if this would happen to one of us?" Robinson said.

The Vermont Health Department says radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. And one in seven homes in the state has high radon levels.

"A person's biggest exposure comes from their home," said Michelle Thompson, a public health industrial hygienist with the Vermont Health Department.

Thompson says it doesn't matter how old your building is or where it is. You should test. And try to get readings through the course of a year.

"Radon levels change over time; they change seasonally," Thompson explained. "So levels tend to be higher in the winter typically than in the summertime."

Robinson has tested her East Barre home twice and urges others not to wait.

"You've got to do it," she said. "There's no reason not to do it."

So what should you do if you're a homeowner? You can call the health department and they will send you a radon test kit. You just put it on a table in one of your living areas where you spend a lot of time. Over the next year, it will collect results that you can then send to the health department.

The health department has gotten 700 requests for free test kits thanks to recent outreach.

So what happens if you do find radon in your home? The most common fix is drilling a hole in the foundation, attaching a pipe and fan to push the gas out and keeping it from getting sucked into the building.

The Health Department offers free radon test kits. To request your free kit, call 1-800-439-8550 or send an email with your name, mailing and physical address and phone number to radon@vermont.gov.