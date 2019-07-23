Male allegedly takes photos of girls on beach, police need your help

Police say someone took pictures of young girls at a local beach and they hope more victims come forward.

This was Sunday afternoon at Emerald Lake State Park in East Dorset, Vermont.

Police would not say if it was a man or boy, but they say a male person was taking photos of girls on the beach.

People confronted him and held him there until troopers arrived to investigate.

Police are now investigating, but say he is not facing charges.

If you have any information about this, you can call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.