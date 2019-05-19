Man arrested after allegedly hitting girlfriend with car, killing her

Vermont State Police have arrested Anthony Reynolds, 48, of Pittsford in connection with the death of Melanie Rooney.

Reynolds faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, first degree aggravated domestic assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent operation of a vehicle, and accidents-duty to stop.

Investigators say Reynolds and Rooney were in a relationship, and got into an argument in Rutland City the night before her death. Police say hours later, Reynolds hit Rooney with his vehicle at the end of her driveway at 13 Market Street in Proctor, killing her.

Reynolds will be held without bail until his arraignment on Monday in Rutland.

