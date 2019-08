A man will be in court Monday after police say he didn't cooperate with them after responding to a call about a injured calf.

Police responded to Charleston Sunday evening. They say someone called about a neglected cow calf that was injured from an animal attack.

Authorities say the owner, Lynwood Crown, didn't cooperate with them and assaulted one of the officers.

He was charged with cruelty to an animal, resisting arrest, and assaulting police.