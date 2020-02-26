Man, 18, allegedly headbutts, breaks window to grab woman inside her RI home

An 18-year-old man is in custody after a Rhode Island woman says she was watching TV on her couch when the suspect broke her window, reached in and grabbed her by the back of the head.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, says she heard a loud bang from the window behind her couch around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at her Lincoln, Rhode Island, home.

The next thing she knew, she says she was being grabbed.

"I really didn't know what was going on. I was confused. I was scared," the woman said. "He put his two hands inside my window, grabbed me by my hair and the back of my shirt and was pulling me back towards the window.”

The woman says she was able to break the man’s grip. Her family rushed to help, only to find the suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Jared Yankee, trying to get inside the front door.

Family members say Yankee was yelling obscenities on their front lawn.

“He had no clothes on, no shirt, just his pajama bottoms and socks. That’s all he had on,” the victim said. “His face was emotionless but crazy, eyes wide open.”

Police arrested Yankee outside the home and charged him with simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and breaking and entering a dwelling of a person over 60. He allegedly acted aggresively toward officers and had to be forced to the ground during the arrest.

The victim calls the whole incident terrifying.

“Who knows how far he would’ve went if I didn’t fight back,” she said. “I don’t think he was trying to rob us. That definitely was not his intention that day. I don’t even think he intended on hurting anybody, but his mind took over.”

Yankee is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

