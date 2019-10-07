Man pleads not guilty in Chittenden County crime spree

A man accused of several felonies during a weeklong crime spree appeared in court Monday morning.

Robert Bushey pleaded not guilty to eight charges, seven of them felonies. He declined a public defender and plans to represent himself.

Police say Bushey ransacked the Shell Station on Shelburne Road in South Burlington Thursday night after threatening to kill the store clerk. That incident was just one of many felonies Bushey is accused of committing starting at the end of last month.

Saturday, police arrested Bushey after receiving a tip about a stolen car on Oak Circle in Colchester. They found Bushey asleep in the driver's seat.

Monday, he was ordered held on $50,000 bail.