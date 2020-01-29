Man accused in NH church shootings pleads not guilty to lawyer attack

A man accused of shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding has pleaded not guilty to charges that he attacked his own lawyer, who was hospitalized with head injuries.

Dale Holloway was indicted this month on six assault charges.

He was accused of striking his public defender in the face and head, causing him to suffer hemorrhage and a broken nose.

The two were meeting following Holloway's arrest in October in connection with the shootings at the Pelham church.

WMUR-TV reports Holloway's new lawyer questioned the assault charges.

A prosecutor said some of them are based on alternative theories.

