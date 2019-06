The man accused of murdering a Burlington social worker back in 2010 has died.

The Chittenden County state's attorney tells WCAX News that Jose Pazos died after complications from a heart attack.

Pazos was accused of stabbing and killing Kathleen Smith, 50, in her home in October 2010.

State's Attorney Sarah George says they're disappointed they won't be able to convict him but hope the fact that he's been in custody since his arrest brings some closure to Smith's family.