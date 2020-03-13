Man accused in homemade bomb attack sentenced to prison

A New Hampshire man accused of throwing a homemade bomb into a house and threatening the residents inside has been sentenced to prison.

The Valley News reports 29-year-old Dalton Rowe pleaded guilty to charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon Wednesday and was ordered to serve at least two years in prison.

The Claremont resident has had past issues with drugs and alcohol, and says he's currently being treated for schizophrenia.

Rowe's attorney says his client was intoxicated and not on his medication when he arrived at the house on Oct. 22.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lebanon Valley News.)

3/12/2020 3:32:34 PM (GMT -4:00)