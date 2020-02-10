Man accused of 2nd-degree murder in Timberland death

Authorities say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman at the headquarters of Timberland, the outdoors retail company, in Stratham, New Hampshire.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, is accused of causing the woman's death Sunday by assaulting her.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

An autopsy was scheduled for the 46-year-old woman, who worked at Timberland.

The company said in a statement that it extends its deepest condolences to her family.

