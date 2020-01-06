Man accused of assaulting supermarket workers, police

Police say a homeless man assaulted workers at City Market in downtown Burlington on Monday and then violently resisted arrest.

Investigators say Justin Reynolds, 32, was caught at the downtown transit center.

They say Reynolds violently resisted officers' efforts to detain him, kicking one officer in the head and spitting in his face. The injured officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Police later identified Reynolds as the same man who smashed car windshields and bit an officer's leg in October.

Reynolds is due in court on Tuesday. He faces charges including assault, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police say Reynolds has an extensive criminal history that includes four felony convictions, six misdemeanors and more than two dozen involvements with police.