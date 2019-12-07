Man accused of human smuggling dies in Vt. prison

The Vermont Department of Corrections says Kenneth Johnson, 60, of Lyndon, has died at the Northern State Correctional Facility. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 3:30 am Saturday morning.

Officials believe Johnson died of natural causes.

The former carnival worker was being held without bail. Prosecutor says he and another man were accused of drugging, raping and trafficking a 15-year-old Vermont girl. Johnson had been in prison since Sept. 23, 2017. If he was convicted of just one human trafficking charge, he would have faced a possible life sentence.

The Health Services Director of the Department of Corrections will conduct an administrative and clinical review of the event.