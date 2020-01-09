Man accused of murder 10 years ago looks to change his plea

A man accused of murder a decade ago is looking to change his plea in court Thursday.

Kyle Bolaski says he acted in self-defense.

Police say he shot and killed Vincent Tamburello Junior in 2008.

Bolaski was originally convicted of second degree murder, but the Vermont Supreme Court threw out that verdict in 2014.

The justices said that's because there was evidence left out of the case regarding Tamburello's mental health.

Bolaski's court hearing is at 1 p.m. Thursday.