Man accused of pointing gun at group of juveniles

Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where a man pointed a handgun at a group of young people.

Troopers responded to the area of Barbers Park Road in Rockingham just before 4:30 Sunday afternoon. Police say William Randall, 67 of Saxons River pointed a .22 pistol at a group of juveniles in the woods. After the gun was pointed, another man, Rick Boucher, 40, also of Saxons River, assaulted Randall.

Boucher is facing a simple assault charge, Randall a reckless endangerment charge.