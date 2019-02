A man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman as she lay on her death bed is expected to change his plea today.

Police say Stephen Edwards, 70, was caught committing a lewd act last July at Burlington Health and Rehab on Pearl Street.

According to court paperwork, a nurse entered the woman's room to administer morphine and found Edwards sexually abusing her. The woman, who was in hospice care, died several days after the alleged incident.