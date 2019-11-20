Man accused of stealing donations meant for hungry Vermonters

Officers say he was caught on camera stealing from hungry families, and now he's been caught by police.

They say Travis Heath took a donation jar from the Beverage Warehouse in Winooski.

The money was supposed to go to food shelves in the area. The donation jar was the kickoff to the bevy's "Hops for Hunger" event which starts on Thursday. People buy bags of beer-- some with surprises-- and the money helps feed Vermonters.

The Beverage Warehouse tells WCAX News that three restaurants each gave $50 to replace the stolen money: Tres Amigos, the Bench and the Reservoir.

As for Heath, he is due to be arraigned on theft charges Dec. 17.