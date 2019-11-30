Man accused of threatening teens with gun at Devil's Bowl Speedway

A Castleton man is accused of threatening three teenagers with semi automatic pistol at the Devil's Bowl Speedway in West Haven on Saturday.

Just before 11:30 am Saturday, Vermont State Police say Michael Bruno, 48 of Castleton swore at and pointed a gun at three 17-year-old juveniles.

According to police, Bruno knowingly restrained the teens under circumstances which exposed them to a risk of serious bodily injury. Bruno is a person who maliciously threatened, with intent, to compel a juvenile to do an act against his/her will. Bruno committed the crime of kidnapping by knowingly restrained the juveniles and placed them in fear of bodily injury.

Bruno faces two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated disorderly condyct, first degree unlawful restraint, kidnapping and extortion. He is being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

At last check, Bruno was listed as the owner of the Devil's Bowl Speedway.