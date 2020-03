A man accused of stabbing someone on Church Street is on the run, and police are asking for your eyes and ears to help find him.

Police say Julien Tornillo stabbed a 37-year-old in the abdomen at around 3 AM on Sunday morning at the corner of Church St. and College St.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released a name or how he's doing.

If you've seen Tornillo, call the police (802) 658-2704.