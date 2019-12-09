Man and dog rescued from ice in Vermont

An 80-year-old man and his dog are safe after falling through the ice on a pond in Shaftsbury.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Solon Rhode had gone for a walk with his dog on Thursday when the English setter fell through the ice.

The retired doctor says he tried pushing a canoe onto the pond to save his dog but fell through the ice himself.

He told the newspaper that his wife's three friends were able to pull him out of the small pond with a rope.

First responders arrived and rescued the dog.

