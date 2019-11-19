Man arrested after armed disturbance at Essex Junction apartments

An Essex Junction man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he pulled a gun on a cop.

James Labombard

It happened on Friday after officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction. A caller told police a man and woman had been arguing for hours. When police arrived, they say James Labombard, 30, pointed a gun at the officers.

Labombard is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Labombard has a history with police. Last year, he was accused of using his truck to tear up local soccer fields and then refusing to listen to police commands at his home. He was eventually arrested after a scuffle with police.