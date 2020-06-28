Burglar caught on camera in Barton

Surveillance footage shows man breaking into a convenience store hours after he's released from custody.

State Police say at about one Saturday morning they got to C & C Supermarket to find the front glass doors broken. Troopers recognized the person in the store's surveillance footage as someone who'd been cited earlier that night for an unrelated crime.

Police searched the neighborhood and found 56-year-old Robert Frank, who admitted to the burglary. He was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.