A stabbing in Plattsburgh has left a man in trouble.

Police say it happened on Cornelia St around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

When they got there, a man was found with multiple life-threatening stab wounds and had to sent to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

We're told he's since been released.

Donald Houghtaling was arrested for several offenses related to the incident and was arraigned Monday.

However, additional charges are expected to be brought against him.