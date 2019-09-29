Man arrested after chase

A Salisbury man crashed his car into a Vermont State Trooper's cruiser while he was trying to get get away from police.

A trooper tried to stop Alexander Sheldrick (21) for a traffic violation Saturday night at 10:30 in Middlebury. According to police, instead of pulling over, Sheldrick kept going. He pulled into a business parking lot and then began driving off-road. After his car got stuck in a field, Sheldrick got out of the car and ran. He was eventually caught and arrested.

During the chase, Sheldrick allegedly backed his car into the driver's side of a cruiser causing significant damage.