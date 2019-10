A man will be in court Tuesday, after police say he shot a gun and made people fear for their lives.

Police say 56-year-old Scott Sweet fired a gun at a car Monday at an apartment complex in Rutland Town.

No one was hurt.

He's being charged with attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, and unlawful mischief.

He's being held in jail on a $20,000 bail.