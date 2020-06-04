Police: man arrested after yelling racial slurs at peaceful protestors

Protests continue nationwide and here at home.

We know one man was arrested at a Brattleboro protest. Police say he was being verbally abusive toward peaceful protestors in Brattleboro.

Police say on Tuesday evening, they received reports that Robert Shipley was making lewd comments to a group of young women that were peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd.

We're told he yelled racial slurs at them and another group of younger females.

Shipley has been charged with disorderly conduct, hate motivated.