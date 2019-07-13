Man arrested, charged with second degree burglary

A Plattsburgh man is behind bars, charged with second-degree burglary.

Police say Corey D. Burke entered a room of the Maken Motel while the guests were sleeping.

Burke tried to grab their medication and jewelry, but the guests woke up and he took off.

He was later identified and take into custody.

Burke will be arraigned in Beekmantown on behalf of Plattsburgh on Tuesday, July 16th.